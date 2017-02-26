Boxing News 24/7


Wilder is back! Joseph Parker next for Deontay?

Deontay Wilder looked a little rusty in the early going of his fight with Gerald Washington last night, but the defending (for the fifth time) WBC heavyweight champ got the job done in style in the end. Rust or no rust, Wilder is certainly capable of being outboxed and his critics will no doubt point to the opening four rounds of the Washington fight as more proof of this, but Wilder has the big, the monstrous, the devastating equaliser: his crushing right hand.


In big fights down the road, against the likes of Anthony Joshua or Wladimir Klitschko or maybe even Tyson Fury, it’s highly possible Wilder will lose a good number of the early rounds as he is outboxed – but will it matter in the end? Can Wilder take out any man he faces if he hits them clean? We will hopefully find out in the coming months. Wilder remains on track for the big unification fights he wants and after the stoppage win over the previously unbeaten Washington, “The Bronze Bomber” called out reigning WBO champ Joseph Parker.

Parker, who must first come through okay in his maiden title defence against yet another unbeaten heavyweight in Hughie Fury, was there to see Wilder pick up his 38th win (37 KO’s) and he heard Wilder ask him if he was “ready” for the fight.

“I’m ready for Joseph Parker. Is he ready for me?” Wilder said post-fight.

While the big heavyweight showdown we all want to see is Wilder Vs. Joshua (a monstrous fight if AJ can come through his toughest test to date against former champ Wladimir Klitschko on April 29) a Wilder-Parker fight would be a big deal, and possibly a great fight.

Again, with his brutal power, Wilder is a threat to anyone. If Parker comes through against Fury (no sure thing) let’s hope the New Zealander takes Wilder up on his offer. So far only the tough Bermane Stiverne has been able to take Wilder the full 12 rounds. Would Parker be able to take Wilder into the later rounds and beat him, or would Wilder pull out a crushing KO win once again?

For now, it’s good to see Wilder back in business.

