Questions Surround Tim Tszyu and Joe Joyce Returns to the Ring

Boxing fans across the world have a few important questions that need answering pertaining to Tim Tszyu and Joe Joyce heading into their bouts on Saturday. Don’t get this boxing podcaster wrong, both men have more than proven themselves in the ring. The questions that need answers focus more on their future given what each fighter has experienced somewhat recently. As we know 2024 was a rough year for Tszyu as was 2023 for Joyce and last year.

This weekend neither man is facing an unbeatable opponent. Getting over the hump for both men, especially for the younger Tim Tszyu, is crucial if they expect to carry on in this brutal sport. Tim Tszyu vs. Joey Spencer will stream live on Amazon Prime and Filip Hrgovic vs. Joe Joyce streaming live on DAZN.

Joe Joyce was on a war path knocking out all comers until he met Zhilei Zhang in April of 2023. Looking back at his run there were plenty of signs his ko streak would come to a halt at some point. That reason was obvious, a lack of fundamentals on defense. Joyce’s chin appeared to be able to take punishment having faced a big puncher like Daniel Dubois. Zhang ended Joyce’s dream of fighting for a full title in back-to-back stoppages.

Joyce would take a lesser fight scoring a knockout in the 10th round over Kash Ali. Last July it all unraveled again this time against a real-deal gatekeeper in Derek Chisora. Joyce lost on points getting knocked down in the 9th round after making a bit of a rally in rounds 6 thru 8. On Saturday Dillian Whyte has been replaced by Filip Hrgovic due to an injured hand. In his last time out Hrgovic plastered Daniel Dubois with right hands appearing to be well on his way to victory. Dubois somehow walked right thru the fire turning the tables on Hrgovic.

Look for Filip to use his jab and land right hands to the head and body as Joyce comes forward. Assuming Joe is the aggressor instead of attempting to fight in the middle of the ring, which would all but give a win to Hrgovic. At age 39 along with his recent destructive losses this boxing fan leans towards Filip to win the fight. There’s a chance that Filip gasses out and if Joyce is even 80 percent of what he was, Joe could end the fight in the late rounds. A +260 outright win bet or +475 KO for Joyce is not all that bad. On the other side Hrgovic by decision pays +260 compared to a –125 by knockout.

My Official Prediction is Filip Hrgovic by decision.

Tim Tszyu makes his return to the ring facing Joey Spencer. Everything was going according to plan for Tim and the PBC as he made his way to America in search of the big fights at the 154-pound division. To say Tim’s career got derailed would be an understatement. Tszyu got off to a great start in the first 2 rounds versus Sebastian Fundora. Unfortunately, he caught an accidental elbow resulting in a horrendous cut that bled into Tim’s eyes the rest of the fight. Tszyu’s corner dropped the ball and let their fighter continue.

One loss although surprising wasn’t the end of the world. Clearly the blood in his eyes affected the outcome. Last fall was the real shocker. From the opening bell Tim was overly aggressive and paid a heavy price for underestimating his opposition. He never recovered from a punch that hurt him badly. At the time most boxing folks knew Bakhram Murtazaliev for taking step aside money while Jermell Charlo became undisputed at junior middleweight. No shade to Bakhram who took full advantage of his opportunity.

Joey Spencer’s 1-loss came via dominate fashion by the hands of Jesus Ramos Jr. Spencer has now collected 3 wins in a row and aims to pull off an upset this Saturday. Spencer can box on the outside, but he may try to test Tim’s chin to see if he’s damage goods. Don’t look for either fighter to come out guns blazing. Spencer will use a jab, lateral movement, and pot shot at range. Tim will use the jab behind a high guard as he cautiously cuts off the ring. If Tszyu can settle in he will attack to body first while using more head movement. A more careful and/or calculated Tim Tszyu lands the cleaner punches thus winning the fight.

My Official Prediction is Tim Tszyu by Decision.

PODCAST LINK: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rope-a-dope-radio-podcast/id1794655742?i=1000701956598



Side Note: Speaking of questions that need answers Richard Torrez Jr gets a much-needed test taking on Guido Vianello. Abdullah Mason returns as well as a 50-50 matchup between Lindolfo Delagado and Elvis Rodriguez. My Picks: Guido by TKO and Elvis by Decision.

Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker, I-Heart Radio, Amazon Podcasts, Google Podcasts & More! Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio