Promoter Lists Potential Fights For Kell Brook: Benn, Eubank Jr, Thurman, Garcia

Promoter Ben Shalom, speaking with Talk Sport, says Kell Brook will fight on. Fresh off that must-win victory over bitter rival Amir Khan, 35 year old Brook had plenty of fans thinking the former IBF welterweight champ would call it a day, satisfied over what he has achieved, the Khan win the icing on the cake of his career. But no, Brook will fight again. But who against?

Shalom says Brook has plenty of options, with some big names enquiring about a possible fight with Brook.

“He feels like he’s ready to go again,” Shalom said of Brook. “Obviously he’s been called out by Chris [Eubank Jr], by Conor [Benn]. We’ve even had Danny Garcia and [Keith] Thurman enquiring as to what’s going on. There are options for him, but we have to wait for this two or three week window to collapse.”

The “two or three week window” Shalom referred to concerns Khan, who has the right to call for a return fight with Brook as per the signed rematch clause. Khan – who would shock all of us if he did call for a return with the man who so comprehensively defeated him – has a little under three weeks to make up his mind. No way would a Brook-Khan II sell, so Brook is looking at those other options.

Shalom says Brook will “only take the right fight at the right weight, otherwise he will retire.” Brook would be just too small for Eubank, who has boxed at both 160 and 168, and Brook has made it clear he will not be dictated to as regards to agreeing to fight Eubank at a catch-weight that is not to his own liking. Benn would surely be too young, fresh and dangerous for Brook at this stage, yet the fight would make money.

Maybe Brook, if he does fight on, should face a fellow veteran in a Garcia or a Thurman. Or maybe Brook would be better off being one of the smart ones who went out on top?