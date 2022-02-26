Josh Taylor – Jack Catterall – updates & LIVE results from Glasgow

Undisputed light welterweight champion Josh Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) defends his 4 straps tonight against Jack Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs) LIVE on ESPN+ at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The action kicks off at 2 pm ET. on ESPN+.

2012 Olympian Taylor could be fighting for the last time at 140, as he says he wants to move up to welterweight to challenge WBO champion Terence Crawford next if he’s successful in his defense tonight against Catterall.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results below of tonight’s action on the Taylor-Catterall card in Glasgow.

In the chief support bout on tonight’s card, two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez faces Eric Donovan.

Full card from Glasgow, Scotland

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Eric Donovan

Nick Campbell vs. Jay McFarlane

Ebonie Jones vs. Effy Kathopouli

John Docherty vs. Jordan Grant

Paddy Donovan vs. Miroslav Serban

“I don’t want to talk about him,” said Josh Taylor to Top Rank Boxing about Teofimo Lopez. “I have no real interest in the guy. He’s trying to promote himself using my name.

“If I let my hands go against him, I’ll be hurting him, really hurting him,” said Taylor in vowing to do damage to the former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo if they fight.

“I think I’ll knock him out cold,” said Taylor when asked about Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. “I’m not going to sit here and bad mouth him. He’s a great fighter, but he’s too small.

“[Regis] Prograis is a good fighter as well,” Taylor said about his former opponent. “If that fight happens again, it’ll be at welterweight.

“Maybe one, maybe two, maybe the rest of my career, you never know,” said Taylor when asked how many fights he has left at 140. “The goals and ambitions that I’ve got it to become two-weight world champion,

“For me, it’s probably going to be moving up to welterweight pretty soon. Probably the Crawford fight,” Josh Taylor said when asked if who he wants to fight next out of anybody. “He’s deemed as the best pound-for-pound fighter besides Canelo.

“I’m on the pound-for-pound list as well, and one of the best on the planet as well. We [Crawford] can both switch hit, we can both fight on the back foot, we can both fight and we’ve both got the killer instincts. That’s why I’m in the business. I want to fight the best.

“I’ve proven everything I can at 140. I’ve beaten everybody, and I’ve got all the belts. There’s nothing left to achieve except defend them,” said Taylor about his IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO light welterweight titles that will be up for grabs tonight in his title defense in Glasgow. “All my attention is on Jack Catterall at the minute.

“I’ve not boxed at home since 2019,” said Taylor on him fighting in his hometown of Glasgow, Scotland. “I think my fans back home are kind of starved of a big night, and they’re looking forward to it and I’m looking forward to it myself,” said Taylor.