Canelo Alvarez will have left elbow surgery on October 23 to remove pieces of cartilage and bone that are floating around in the joint from the damage he sustained in his war with Terence Crawford on September 13th.

Canelo’s October 23 Surgery Date

Mike Coppinger, reports that Canelo will be in a sling for a month to a month and a half after his left elbow surgery on October 23, and won’t be able to fight until around mid-2026.

Assuming there are no setbacks for Canelo (63-3-2, 39 KOs), he should be ready to go by May to September. Fans want to see how he comes back from the 12-round unanimous decision defeat to Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs).

It’s essential that Turki Alalshikh not insist that Alvarez fight another mover, as he has already fought two of them in a row. His first fight was against William Scull on May 3, 2025, and he had to chase him around the ring all night to win a 12-round unanimous decision.

Crawford, 38, was supposed to be different, but he ran around almost as much as Scull did. There wasn’t much to distinguish those two in terms of running. Crawford did a little bit more fighting in the last four rounds than Scull, enough to win an unimpressive decision. It was very dull.

Jeeper’s Viewpoint: Turki’s Money Wasted on Crawford

Turki wasted his money on Crawford. To build boxing like he says he wants to do, he should have picked a younger fighter who has an actual future of more than two fights to pay a fortune to, instead of Crawford. He’s about done with his career.

Why waste money on a fighter who is about to retire, who has a history of being a mover? Using the money on David Benavidez would have not only brought a larger audience for the Canelo fight, but it would have helped build a start with at least 10 years ahead of him.

Benavidez is 28 with a big future ahead of him. Turki would have been money well spent if he had selected the Mexican Monster. Turki could have given that money to him, and sweetened the offer to Canelo to give him the courage he needed to accept the fight.

If I were filthy rich or had a government that was giving me a blank check, I’d have used the dough on putting together the Canelo vs. Benavidez fight. I’d have checked all the boxes:

Bigger fight More entertaining Building a new star

A rematch with Crawford or Dmitry Bivol wouldn’t be good for Canelo because he’s too flat-footed to handle all the movement that they’ll be using against him. He needs to fight guys who are going to stand in front of them.

Jeepers Isaac has been covering boxing since 2020, bringing readers sharp ringside insights and timely analysis on the sport’s biggest moments.