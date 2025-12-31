What mattered was not the movement itself but the context around it. Nakatani’s transition to 122 pounds was always going to be judged differently. This was not a stay-busy fight. It was framed as a proving ground ahead of a possible Inoue showdown. Hernandez proved durable. He proved competitive. That was enough to win rounds. It was not enough to erase doubts.

The Ring panel did not agree on what that meant. Some viewed the close nature of the fight as disqualifying for pound-for-pound status. Others treated it as a normal adjustment fight at a new weight. The disagreement was about standards.

Those standards are rarely applied evenly.

Flyweight saw a cleaner change. Masamichi Yabuki moved up to No. 2 after stopping Felix Alvarado in the twelfth round. Kenshiro Teraji dropped out after moving up in weight. A vacancy followed. The list adjusted. This is how rankings are supposed to work. Clear action. Clear consequence.

The pound-for-pound list is where things stalled.

The panel discussed demoting Nakatani from No. 6. No change was made. The arguments revealed more about the list than the fighter. Some panelists argued that a close fight should not cost a spot. Others argued that a top ten fighter must dominate in moments like that. Both positions can be defended. The list itself remains unchanged.

Shakur Stevenson’s name surfaced. So did Teofimo Lopez. Neither fought last weekend. Neither changed position.