“That sounds like he’s a hater. That sounds like some hating s***,” said Shakur Stevenson to the Breakfast Club 105.1 about Teofimo Lopez saying Crawford failed to become undisputed at 168 because he didn’t pay the sanctioning fee that he skipped out on for the belt he won from Canelo.

Lopez believes that to become a true belt-holder for a title, you have to pay the sanctioning fee right off the bat when you capture that title. If you refuse to pay part of your winnings, then you don’t own that belt, and thus, it’s as if it never happened. That’s true.

Credit vs. Paperwork

If you don’t own something, you can’t say it was yours. The WBC title was essentially on loan to Crawford, and he chose not to pay. So, it was never his. What Teofimo says makes sense.

Crawford threw fuel on the fire after the WBC stripped him. He criticized them for doing that, which suggests he felt he could keep it without paying. That was an interesting attitude. Of course, if you don’t pay, you don’t get to keep it. He didn’t want to pay, so he took back their property. Crawford came out afterward and said, “The real belt is the Ring belt, which is free.”

Terence’s anger at being stripped of his WBC title and no longer being undisputed indicates that he believes the belt means something to him.

“It did happen to you, and it’s f**** up. It’s not a good situation,” said Shakur about Teofimo not being named undisputed at lightweight when he defeated unified three-belt champion Vasily Lomachenko in 2020.

“It’s Bud. Give him his credit. We know he was undisputed. There ain’t nothing to talk about,” said Shakur about Crawford.

Shakur’s Loyalty Line

One can’t just “give” credit to Crawford blindly just because “it’s Bud.” He didn’t pay the sanctioning fee for the WBC belt, and he should have told them ahead of time that he had no intention of paying before the Canelo fight. He didn’t do that.

Shakur being friends with Crawford, who is his mentor, naturally, makes him biased. So, he’s the wrong person to be asking about this.