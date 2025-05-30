Plant vs. Resendiz, Charlo vs. LaManna: Start Times, Streaming Info & What’s Really at Stake in Las Vegas

Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) takes on Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) in a high-stakes super middleweight bout this Saturday, May 31 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The card starts at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET / 1:00 AM BST (Sunday) and streams live on Prime Video.

Plant is the overwhelming favorite, but Resendiz doesn’t care — he’s fighting for more than rankings, he’s fighting for legacy and family.

Fighters speak ahead of May 31 showdown

Caleb Plant said, “I’m looking to put on a show. This is a big moment for Armando, but it’s big for me too. He may have nothing to lose, but I’ve got everything to lose. I sacrificed a lot and you’re gonna see it in the ring.”

He added, “At this point in my career, I’m a complete fighter. Whether it’s inside, outside or midrange, I have great legs and great feet. Whatever he decides to do, we’ll be right there with him, but levels above.”

For Resendiz, the fight is personal. “I just announced yesterday that I’m gonna be a father for the first time. So I’m fighting for more than just myself,” he said. “I don’t care what Caleb says. I’m just focused on myself. I’m gonna speak with my fists when that bell rings.”

Jermall Charlo returns in the co-feature and made his intentions clear: “If he makes the wrong move, makes a miscalculation, or gets just a little too close, then I’m gonna knock his ass clean out.”

And Thomas LaManna knows this is his last shot: “This is my last opportunity at greatness. Come Saturday night, we’re gonna shock the world.”

Why it matters — and who’s getting left behind

If Plant wins, a fight with Jermall Charlo might finally materialize — assuming Charlo gets past LaManna. But if either one slips up, they’re done as top-level contenders.

Resendiz sees this as a breakout chance — and he’s right. With Canelo possibly vacating belts next year, a dominant win here could fast-track anyone toward a vacant title shot.

For Plant, this is must-win territory. Another loss would crater his position in the stacked 168 division. For Charlo, it’s about shaking ring rust after inactivity and keeping his relevance alive at super middle.

There are no easy roads left. Not in this division.

Start time and time zones

Local Time (Las Vegas): 5:00 PM PT

USA Eastern Time: 8:00 PM ET

UK Time: 1:00 AM BST (Sunday)

Main event ringwalks: 8:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM ET / 4:00 AM BST

Where to watch

Live on Prime Video (check your country’s availability)

No pay-per-view fee; included with Prime subscription

Who’s fighting

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz, 12 rounds, super middleweight

Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Yoenli Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis, 10 rounds, middleweight

Isaac Lucero vs. Omar Valenzuela, 8 rounds, light middleweight

Event Info