Jermall Charlo on Caleb Plant: “He Looks Old”

Jermall Charlo says Caleb Plant “looks old” for 32, and he feels he lacks the power to beat him when they meet up later this year. Charlo (33-0, 22 KO) and Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) must win their tune-up fights this Saturday, May 31st, for their big fight to happen later in 2025.

(Credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

Interim WBA super middleweight champion Plant defends his partial strap against Jose Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) in the 12-round main event. The former two-division world champion Jermall will be coming off a two-year layoff to face Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature bout. The event will be shown live on PBC on Prime Video at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Charlo: Plant Looks Old, Lacks Power

Plant has a harder fight against Resendiz, 26, because he’s tough and has been active. Caleb’s management made sure they gave him an advantage by selecting Resendiz from the 160-lb division. They weren’t going to take any chances of him getting beaten by one of the contenders, and mess up his “Revenge Tour.”

That’s what Plant is calling this. He’s trying to work his way to a rematch with Canelo Alvarez so he can get “revenge” and also another big payday like the one he got in 2021. “Revenge Tour” is likely code for, ‘I’m looking to get another big payday from Canelo.’

“You’re saying Caleb is younger than me? He looks old,” said Jermall Charlo to Sean Zittel, reacting to being told that the 32-year-old Caleb Plant is younger than he is. “I thought he was older than that. “The experience that I have as a fighter. Styles make matchups. I’m a come-forward type fighter,” said Charlo about why he’d beat Plant.

Caleb appears to be 38 years old and looks older than the 35-year-old Jermall. It’s a genetic thing. Some people age faster, and their chronological age is often way out of whack with their appearances. Tyson Fury is an example of that. Although he’s 36, he appears to be 45 going on 50. That’s why he’s physically shot.

“I’m going to bring the hat. I’m going to bring the pressure,” said Charlo. “I’m going to fight you. Caleb Plant is a boxer. I wouldn’t consider him being a boxer-puncher. When he knocked out and shoved [Anthony] Dirrell. We didn’t understand what Dirrell was probably going through at the time either. Beating cancer and all these kinds of things. The s*** makes you weaker.”

Dirrell’s Age & Plant’s Opponent Choices

It’s not just Dirrell’s cancer. It’s his age. He was 39 when Plant fought him, and he was nowhere near his prime. The question is, why did Plant choose to fight Dirrell, with him being this age, when he could have fought young contenders? I guess it’s the reason why Plant is fighting little-known middleweight Resendiz and why he fought fringe contender Trevor McCumby last November. He’s on his “Revenge Tour,” trying to get that rematch with Canelo, and he’s not going to mess things up by fighting one of the young killers at 168.

“I don’t think Caleb Plant is this one-punch knockout artist, though. Me, I didn’t show y’all that type of stuff, but I don’t think he has that. He’s a boxer. He’s a slick boxer. So, I give him that,” said Charlo.