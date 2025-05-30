Jaime Munguia Responds To His Failed Drugs Test: “A Complete Surprise To Me”

The sport was shocked yesterday when news of Mexican warrior Jaime Munguia’s failed drugs test broke. Now, as expected, the 28 year old has responded – and he has declared his innocence. As of right now, we must give Munguia the benefit of the doubt, as he awaits the testing of his B-sample. Munguia, who failed a doping test after his rematch win over Bruno Surace of France, took to social media to declare his “complete surprise” regarding the news that hit yesterday.

Munguia speaks out—blames contamination, claims surprise

“Throughout my boxing career, I have undergone numerous anti-doping tests and have never tested pusitive (sic),” Munguia stated on Instagram. “I was tested twice during this training camp, and both results came back negative, which is why receiving this notification of an adverse finding has been a complete surprise to me. Several experts have explained that there are multiple was contamination can occur, and I am fully willing to undergo any retroactive, current, or future testing to demonstrate that I have always been a clean athlete. I will not make any further comments on this matter until the process is concluded with results of the B-sample.”

So, Munguia is suggesting contamination is the reason for his A-sample testing positive for a synthetic testosterone the way it did and he will now await the findings of his B-sample. But as people are no doubt aware, it’s very rare for a B-sample to be any different to an A-sample. Still, the process will go ahead and Munguia will be hoping to somehow be proven innocent.

What happens if the B-sample confirms it?

If not, it seems likely Munguia’s 12-round unanimous decision win over Surace will be changed to a no contest. Who knows if and when Munguia’s ring career can fully recover if his B-sample does come back positive.

Munguia, 45-2(35) held the WBO light middleweight title from May of 2018 to September of the following year, and he has only been beaten by Canelo Alvarez in a failed challenge for the world super middleweight titles, and by Surace, who scored an upset KO over him in December.