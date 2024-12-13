Past Wars Catch Up to Fury: Malignaggi Predicts Usyk Victory

Paulie Malignaggi is choosing Oleksandr Usyk to defeat Tyson Fury in their DAZN PPV rematch eight days from now, on December 21st. He feels that Fury “Doesn’t have it anymore.” The former WBC heavyweight champion isn’t what he once was after a long career.

Malignaggi says he had picked Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) to win the first fight earlier this year on May 18th with unified heavyweight champion Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs), and he was wrong.

Fury’s Aging

He didn’t consider the physical damage that Fury, 36, had suffered in his three fights with Deontay Wilder and his age. Although he’s one year younger than the 37-year-old Usyk, his lifestyle has not been the best. Fury looks like he crawled out of a foxhole after enduring a month’s worth of heavy shelling all around him. It took something out of him.

Malignaggi feels the wars with Deontay have caused Fury’s punch resistance to deteriorate to the point where he is vulnerable to even a non-puncher like Usyk. The shot that Usyk hurt Fury with in the ninth round was perfectly placed, and it looked hard. He would have hurt anyone in the heavyweight division with that punch.

It’s not just Fury’s punch resistance that factors in for their match next week. He’s aged terribly, and it looks like 15 years have gone by since his trilogy match against Wilder in 2021. Physically, Fury doesn’t remember a professional athlete in his body and face. He looks middle-aged.

Usyk is going to attack Fury, focused on finishing what he started in the ninth round of their previous fight. This time, there won’t be the same referee to give Fury another standing eight count, which means he’s going to be on his own.

“Fury Doesn’t Have It Anymore”