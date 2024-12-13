DAZN Official Weights: Alexis Rocha vs. Raul Curiel

Welterweight Alexis Roach weighed in at 146.4 lbs, and Raul Curiel came in 146.6 pounds on Friday at the weigh-in for their 12-round headliner this Saturday, December 14th, at the Toyota Center in Ontario, California. The event will be shown live on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Welterweight contenders Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs) and Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs) will be squaring off for what is expected to be a war in this Golden Boy-promoted card. Rocha, 27, is looking to pick up his third consecutive victory since being stopped in the sixth round by Giovani Santillan on October 21, 2023, in Inglewood, California.

Rocha bounced back from that loss in his last fight, beating previously unbeaten Santiago Dominguez by a one-sided 10-unanimous decision on July 19th in Indio, California.

“I’ve trained very hard for this fight. I know this fight can open all the doors for a world title shot, and that’s my dream,” said Curiel. “This fight is for Mexico; it is for all my people who have my back and support me. I know I’m going to win. This camp was a tremendous one, and I am in the best shape of my career.”

In the chief support weights, junior middleweight contender Charles Conwell (20-0, 15 KOs) weighed 153.8 lbs, and his opponent Gerardo Vergara (2-0, 13 KOs) weighed 152.8 lbs.

Super flyweight John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-1, 9 KOs) came in at 114.6 lbs, and his opponent Ephram Bui (10-0, 8 KOs) weighed in at 111.3 lbs. Scrappy, 28, is coming off a wide 12-round unanimous decision loss to David Jimenez (16-1, 11 KOs) on April 20th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

That was a surprise loss to Ramirez because many had expected him to defeat Jimenez going into it, but he wasn’t competitive against the Costa Rican fighter. What made the defeat worse was the number of eyeballs that saw the fight because it was on the undercard of Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia.

Weights:

Alexis Rocha 146.4 vs. Raul Curiel 146.6

Charles Conwell 153.8 vs. Gerardo Vegara 152.8

John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez 114.6 vs. Ephraim Bui 113.8

Marlen Esparza 114 vs. Arley Mucino 111.8