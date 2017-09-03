Pacquiao says again how Horn rematch will take place in The Philippines

As fight fans have probably read, the planned November 12 rematch between Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao is now off; due to Manny declaring he is “busy with government duties” and cannot fight the WBC welterweight champ again until next year. Team Horn now search a suitable Nov. 12 replacement foe.

However, Pac Man has again stated that when the rematch does take place, next year some time, it will NOT be in Australia, but in his homeland of the Philippines





Speaking with DZBB Radio yesterday, Pac Man said that he wants the fight, but in his home country and that this is where it will happe:

“It will not push through there in Australia. But we are bringing the fight here in the Philippines,” Pacquiao said. “ This will be good for our country’s tourism. We have lots of friends who are supporting us including our tourism [department]. The President is giving his all-out support.”

So, will Horn and his team agree to this? Will Horn agree to fight the return fight in the Philippines?

Earlier this summer, Pac Man made it clear he wants the rematch to take place at home:





“We will do our best to bring the fight here in the Philippines as we look also for sponsors,” Manny told The Manila Times a few weeks back. I want my last fight to be held here in the Philippines and that fight will be under the MP Promotion.”

Again, Pacquiao has not yet decided if the Horn return will be his final fight, but according to The Manila Times piece, Pac Man has said he wants to have a say in who the scoring judges will be in a return bout with Horn; the man who shockingly and controversially out-pointed him back on July 2.

Wherever this rematch takes place though, fight fans the world over want to see to see it. Is Pac Man finished, or can he avenge the seventh loss of his great career? If he does manage to do so, a redeeming win over Horn would surely be the ideal farewell fight for Manny.

In the meantime, let’s hope Horn wins on November 12, whoever he faces instead of Pacquiao.