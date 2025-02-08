Boxing Tonight: Chisora vs. Wallin – Live Results

Heavyweights Derek Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) and Otto Wallin (27-2, 15 KOs) fight tonight in an IBF title eliminator scheduled for 12 rounds, live on DAZN in Manchester, England. Tonight’s action begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Surprisingly, the 41-year-old fringe contender Chisora still keeps getting headliner gigs, and he wants to reach the magic 50 in fights.

Wallin could end his dreams of reaching that number and mess up his hopes of fighting for the IBF title against Daniel Dubois. The media believes Chisora still has enough left to defeat Wallin, but that may be a pipe dream.

DAZN Card a 1:30 pm ET

Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin

Maso Abdulah vs. Zak Miller

Jack Rafferty vs. Reece MacMillan

Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati

Nelson Hysa vs. Todorche Cvetkov