Joshua vs. Paul: How to Watch Live, Start Times

Nobody needs selling on this. You either hate it, accept it, or you’re watching anyway. Miami on a Friday night. Big arena. Netflix money. A real heavyweight across the ring from a bloke who’s never stood in with one. Strip the opinions away and what’s left are logistics that matter.
This is a proper setup, not a sideshow. The times are real. The platform is real. The room is unforgiving. That tension sits under every detail below.
When and where the Paul–Joshua fight starts
Fight date
Friday, December 19, 2025
Expected ring walks
USA local (Miami): approx. 10:30 PM
UK: approx. 3:30 AM Saturday
Ring walks depend on how long the undercard runs. Don’t expect it earlier.
Ring walk timing matters here because Joshua does his best work early. Delays cool heavyweights down. That’s not neutral when one man relies on fast starts and the other relies on survival.
Venue
Kaseya Center
Miami, Florida
NBA arena. Big floor. Around 20,000 for boxing when fully configured.
Big NBA floors punish footwork mistakes. Long walks, wide corners, slower resets. Heavyweights feel that by round four, not round ten.
How to watch Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua
Worldwide streaming
Netflix
Included for all Netflix subscribers. No extra charge.
Netflix changes the crowd. Casual viewers stick around longer, don’t flip channels, and react late. That affects pacing, corner urgency, and how long a ref lets things breathe.
Prelims
Earlier fights will be available via Netflix Tudum and MVP’s YouTube channels. The main card stays on Netflix only.
Confirmed start times
Preliminary card
USA ET: 4:45 PM
UK: 9:45 PM
Main card
USA ET: 8:00 PM
UK: 1:00 AM
Set it early. Or don’t sleep.
Press conference details
The official press conference streams Wednesday, December 17.
Start time:
6:00 PM ET
3:00 PM PT
Streaming live on MVP’s YouTube channel and Netflix Sports’ YouTube channel. Expect noise, not answers.
Full fight card
Main card
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua – heavyweight, 8 rds
Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin – super featherweight titles, 12 rds
Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley – cruiserweight, 6 rds
Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes – featherweight, 6 rds
Preliminary card
Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle – bantamweight title, 10 rds
Yokasta Valle vs Yadira Bustillos – strawweight title, 10 rds
Avious Griffin vs Justin Cardona – welterweight, 8 rds
