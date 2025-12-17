Joshua vs. Paul: How to Watch Live, Start Times

This is a proper setup, not a sideshow. The times are real. The platform is real. The room is unforgiving. That tension sits under every detail below.

When and where the Paul–Joshua fight starts

Fight date

Friday, December 19, 2025

Expected ring walks

USA local (Miami): approx. 10:30 PM

UK: approx. 3:30 AM Saturday

Ring walks depend on how long the undercard runs. Don’t expect it earlier.

Ring walk timing matters here because Joshua does his best work early. Delays cool heavyweights down. That’s not neutral when one man relies on fast starts and the other relies on survival.

Venue

Kaseya Center

Miami, Florida

NBA arena. Big floor. Around 20,000 for boxing when fully configured.

Big NBA floors punish footwork mistakes. Long walks, wide corners, slower resets. Heavyweights feel that by round four, not round ten.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Worldwide streaming

Netflix

Included for all Netflix subscribers. No extra charge.

Netflix changes the crowd. Casual viewers stick around longer, don’t flip channels, and react late. That affects pacing, corner urgency, and how long a ref lets things breathe.

Prelims

Earlier fights will be available via Netflix Tudum and MVP’s YouTube channels. The main card stays on Netflix only.

Confirmed start times

Preliminary card

USA ET: 4:45 PM

UK: 9:45 PM

Main card

USA ET: 8:00 PM

UK: 1:00 AM

Set it early. Or don’t sleep.

Press conference details

The official press conference streams Wednesday, December 17.

Start time:

6:00 PM ET

3:00 PM PT

Streaming live on MVP’s YouTube channel and Netflix Sports’ YouTube channel. Expect noise, not answers.

Full fight card

Main card

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua – heavyweight, 8 rds

Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin – super featherweight titles, 12 rds

Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley – cruiserweight, 6 rds

Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes – featherweight, 6 rds

Preliminary card

Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle – bantamweight title, 10 rds

Yokasta Valle vs Yadira Bustillos – strawweight title, 10 rds

Avious Griffin vs Justin Cardona – welterweight, 8 rds