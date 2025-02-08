Chisora’s Expectations: Too High After Wallin Win?

Derek Chisora is aiming high, wanting Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, or Daniel Dubois for his next fight following his victory over Otto Wallin on Saturday night in Manchester, England.

The two fighters that Chisora prefers are Usyk and Joshua. He says he’s going to call unified champion Usyk to try and setup a fight with him.

Realistic Chances?

For Usyk, it would be a huge pay cut to fight Chisora, and it’s doubtful he’ll want anything to do with a low-level fight like that. There are so many better fighters with more talent in the top 15 for Usyk to fight than Chisora, and there won’t be as much of a backlash from fans.

Of the three, the most likely one for Chisora is Dubois, but only because he can force the fight due to him being the IBF mandatory. If it were up to Dubois, he wouldn’t waste his time fighting Chisora because he can get bigger fights against Joshua, and Usyk.

Few fans believe Chisora has any chance of beating any of the three fighters on his hitlist, and it’ll be a bad look for the sport if he gets his wish to fight one of them and it’s put on DAZN PPV. Even for free, there’s no value in watching AJ, Usyk, or Dubois beat up an old journeyman, Chisora.

Yeah, Derek won tonight, but it was against the perfect opponent, a light-hitting 34-year-old Wallin, who was recently knocked out in five rounds by Joshua.

Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) put himself in position for a world title shot at 41 by defeating Wallin (27-3, 15 KOs) by a 12-round unanimous decision in an IBF heavyweight title eliminator at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

Going into the fight, Chisora was ranked #9 and Wallin #12, low rankings for a title eliminator. The IBF sanctioned the Chisora-Wallin fight as a title eliminator for some reason, but it didn’t rate. Neither of these guys is good enough to be fighting in an eliminator, especially to go up against Dubois.

The judges’ scores for the Chisora-Wallin fight were 114-112, 116-110 and 117-109. The reason the first judge scored it close at 114-112 was that Chisora was getting outboxed through major portions of each round and would just try and steal them with late flurries in the final 20 seconds.