Giorgio Visioli Earns Decision Over Joe Howarth – Boxing Results

Giorgio Visioli defeated Joe “The Wigand Warrior” Howarth by decision on Wednesday night to win the vacant BBBofC English lightweight title in London.
Visioli controlled the action over ten rounds, boxing on the move and limiting Howarth’s chances as the challenger pressed forward. Howarth had brief success in the seventh round, drawing blood from Visioli’s nose, but was unable to sustain momentum.
The judges scored the bout in Visioli’s favour on all three cards.
Elsewhere on the card, John J. Hedges won a decision over Ellis Zorro in a cruiserweight bout, while Taylor Bevan scored a stoppage victory over Mickey Ellison after Ellison’s corner halted the fight following sustained body shots.
The scores: 100-91, 98-92, 97-93.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Terence Crawford’s Perfect Career, and the Question It Leaves Behind
- Joshua vs. Paul: How to Watch Live, Start Times
- Seiya Tsutsumi Edges Nonito Donaire In A Good Action Fight – Boxing Results
Last Updated on 12/17/2025