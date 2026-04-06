Raymond Ford is a sharp, technical fighter, but he isn’t a “name” that moves the needle for the casual fan. It’s a dangerous risk-to-reward ratio for Foster. If he wins, people say he was supposed to beat the smaller man moving up; if he struggles or loses, his stock at 135 or 140 drops before he even gets there.

His most recent outing came in an unusual fashion. A planned December fight with Stephen Fulton in San Antonio changed direction after Fulton missed weight badly. The bout was switched to a secondary title at 135, which Foster won comfortably before returning his focus to 130.

Ford (18-1-1, 8 KOs) is a former WBA featherweight titleholder who has already shown he can survive tough fights and close strong. He was behind going into the final round against Otabek Kholmatov last March before forcing a questionable stoppage with seconds left to win a belt.

That title reign didn’t last long. Ford lost a split decision to Nick Ball three months later, then moved up to junior lightweight. Since the move, he has put together three straight decision wins over Orlando Gonzalez, Thomas Mattice, and Abraham Nova.

Foster has been vocal on social media recently, calling out Shakur Stevenson. Since Shakur is now operating at 135/140, Foster would likely need to vacate his WBC 130-pound belt to make that happen.

Without that Saudi backing or a massive push from a new player like Zuffa Boxing, Foster is stuck in the Matchroom/Top Rank ecosystem where these foxhole fights are the norm. Foster needs to put on a spectacular, aggressive performance in Houston, not just a technical masterclass, to catch that specific interest.