Mosley enters the fight as a new addition to the Zuffa roster. The 35-year-old last appeared in December, going 12 rounds in a unanimous decision loss to Jesus Ramos. He remained competitive across the distance but was outscored on the cards. Before that, Mosley had put together five straight wins, including a decision over former titleholder Daniel Jacobs in July 2024. His move to Zuffa places him back into active contention at 160 pounds.

At 35, Shane Mosley Jr. is definitely facing his steepest uphill climb yet. While Mosley is the naturally larger man with a longer reach, the “engine” of Serhii Bohachuk is a nightmare for most veterans.

Bohachuk returns for his second fight under the same banner. He last fought in February, taking a split decision over Radzhab Butaev in a 10-round bout. His recent results have alternated, with two wins and two losses in his last four outings. Those setbacks include a close decision defeat to Vergil Ortiz Jr. in 2024 and another loss to Brandon Adams in 2025.

Bohachuk is known for a relentless, suffocating high-volume style. He averages around 1,000 punches per fight, keeping opponents under constant fire. For a 35-year-old fighter like Mosley, who prefers a more measured, counter-punching pace, maintaining that energy over 10 or 12 rounds is a massive ask. Mosley’s recent loss to Jesus Ramos showed that while he is durable, he can be outworked by younger, busier fighters.

Mosley’s best path to victory is a “matador” performance. He has to use his 4-inch reach advantage to keep Bohachuk on the end of his jab and reset the center of the ring constantly. If he lets Bohachuk pin him against the small UFC Apex cage, the volume will likely overwhelm him.

The undercard includes a welterweight fight between Julian Rodriguez and James Perella. Rodriguez has won four straight since a loss to Jose Pedraza, most recently earning a decision over Cain Sandoval earlier this year. Perella enters unbeaten and is coming off two knockout wins in 2025.

Another bout features unbeaten middleweights Misael Rodriguez and Andreas Katzourakis. Rodriguez last stopped Austin Deanda in four rounds at the promotion’s January event, while Katzourakis steps in following a stoppage win over Roberto Cruz Jr. in his previous appearance.

Zuffa Boxing 06 is scheduled for May 10 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and will stream on Paramount+.