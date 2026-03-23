Foster put it bluntly in a post on X, responding to a fan asking about the fight. He said they are still waiting on paperwork and turned the pressure toward Stevenson, mocking the “big dog” label while accusing him of talking more than acting. The tone wasn’t promotional. It was pointed, and it carried a specific claim about where talks stand.

“We waiting on him to send one he the so called BIG DOG remember. He lowkey hoping I make another fight so he can make more excuses. He’s all bark no bite!!” Foster said.

The detail about “another fight” lands a bit differently right now. There has already been movement around Foster facing Raymond Ford, which gives him a real alternative if nothing comes through with Stevenson. That makes the post less about noise and more about positioning. Foster is setting up the idea that he is ready to move on if the fight doesn’t get finalized.

That said, the demand for the fight hasn’t gone anywhere. Fans in the replies were pushing for it to happen, some asking about weight, and others questioning why it still hasn’t been made. That part hasn’t changed. The interest is there, but the issue is getting both sides to the same place at the same time.

Foster’s message is clear enough. He’s putting the delay on Stevenson and trying to make that stick publicly. If nothing changes soon, the Ford option starts to look less like a backup and more like the direction this goes.

The Orange, Texas, native, O’Shaquie, has been chasing a fight against Shakur since his win over Stephen Fulton last December. He captured the WBC interim lightweight title, but gave it up later when he failed to get the Shakur fight.