The bout had taken months to finalize following a WBO order, with 136 days passing before a basic agreement was reached and further time needed to settle a date. The late injury exit brings that process to a stop just as the fight was finally set to take place.

For Morrell, the result is simple. He prepared for a title fight and now has nothing booked.

“Naturally, it is a massive blow to lose a mega fight so close to the event, and we wish Callum a speedy recovery,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.

The WBO has already put Smith on a short leash, but they aren’t stripping him just yet. Following the withdrawal, the WBO issued an official notice giving Smith’s team 10 days to submit a certified medical report. This report must include a specific diagnosis, prognosis, and, most importantly, an expected return date.

Under WBO regulations, Smith has a maximum of 180 days from the date of the Bivol vs. Eifert bout to fulfill his mandatory obligation against Morrell.

If he can’t make that window, the WBO has explicitly stated the interim title will be declared vacant.

If the belt is vacated, the WBO typically orders the #1 and #2 available contenders to fight for the vacant title. Given Morrell’s status as the mandatory challenger who was ready to go, he would be first in line.

Matchroom is hoping to reschedule rather than scrap the Smith-Morrell matchup entirely. Because the Liverpool event is so close to April 18, it’s nearly impossible to find a top-tier light heavyweight who can make 175 lbs and be fight-ready for a 12-round interim title bout in less than two weeks.

Morrell is essentially frozen for the moment. While he called out Ben Whittaker on social media to keep his spot on the card, Whittaker is already set for a showcase fight and is unlikely to risk his “prospect” status against a monster like Morrell on 12 days’ notice.

The Liverpool card will move forward, with Ben Whittaker stepping into the main event against Braian Nahuel Suarez. That change keeps the event in place, but it does not address Morrell’s position.