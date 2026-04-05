After Their Sloppy Slugfest, Deontay Wilder Will Doubtless Carry On, And Maybe Derek Chisora Will Too

Wilder was annoyed as well as bemused by the British referee, but the former WBC heavyweight boss is now 45-4-1(43). Chisora, who became just the second man to go down on points against the once-feared banger, is now a grizzled 36-14(23).

Grizzled? The term could apply, in fact, it does apply, to both aging warriors who tried their best to turn the handles of the clock back at least a few notches last night. The question now is, what next for Wilder and Chisora? Chisora, who came in at a career-heavy 266 and some change, said before last night that the fight would be his finale – his 50th and out fight. But will the ever so likable British hero keep his word?

As for Wilder, he will doubtless carry on, with last night’s winner having called for a fight with a ringside Anthony Joshua, with Wilder also suggesting fights with world champ Oleksandr Usyk and red-hot contender Moses Itauma. But do any of us really want to see a faded Wilder in there with either man?

Wilder has had a great career, no doubt, but how much has he got left? Last night’s fight may have given you a definitive answer to this question, and it may not be too much aside from fighting heart, some remnants of power, and a willingness to take more punches.

Maybe, in the cold light of day, it would be a whole lot better if both popular, fan-friendly warriors decided to hang up the gloves. Either way, and no matter who you were rooting for last night, here’s hoping Wilder and Chisora can find happiness along with peace and tranquillity when they do walk away for good.

With 101 pro outings now logged between them, Wilder and Chisora sure have served their chosen sport well, and for this, we must thank them.