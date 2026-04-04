Deontay Wilder beat Derek Chisora by split decision after 12 rough, physical rounds in London. Chisora pressed forward throughout and kept it close, but Wilder’s jab and right hand landed the cleaner shots over the distance, even with a point deduction and knockdowns on both sides. The fight was difficult to score in stretches, but the judges favored Wilder’s sharper work.
Scores: 115-111, 115-113 Wilder; 115-112 Chisora.
Results
Viddal Riley (14-0, 7 KOs) defeated Mateusz Masternak (47-7, 31 KOs) by unanimous decision over 12 rounds to win the European cruiserweight title. Riley set the pace behind his jab and footwork, consistently outlanding Masternak and keeping exchanges on his terms. Masternak had brief success late, but Riley maintained control throughout to secure a clear decision victory. The judges scored it 118-110, 118-110, and 119-109.
Denzel Bentley claimed the interim WBO middleweight title with a seventh-round stoppage of Endry Saavedra. Bentley (20-3-1, 17 KOs) utilized consistent pressure and a high volume of punches to gradually dismantle Saavedra (16-2-1, 13 KOs).
Ashton Sylve made a successful UK debut at light welterweight, securing an eight-round unanimous decision over Tony Galaviz. Sylve, now 13-1 with 10 KOs, controlled the action to earn scores of 80-72, 80-72, and 78-74 against Galaviz, who drops to 15-5-2.
Running Order
Ashton Sylve vs Raul Antonio Galaviz
Super lightweight, 8 rounds
Amir Anderson vs Jordan Dujon
Middleweight, 8 rounds
Matty Harris vs Franklin Ignatius
Heavyweight, 8 rounds
Denzel Bentley vs Endry Saavedra
Middleweight, 12 rounds
Viddal Riley vs Mateusz Masternak
Cruiserweight, 12 rounds – European title
Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora
Heavyweight, 12 rounds
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Last Updated on 2026/04/04 at 10:52 PM