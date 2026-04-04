Results

Viddal Riley (14-0, 7 KOs) defeated Mateusz Masternak (47-7, 31 KOs) by unanimous decision over 12 rounds to win the European cruiserweight title. Riley set the pace behind his jab and footwork, consistently outlanding Masternak and keeping exchanges on his terms. Masternak had brief success late, but Riley maintained control throughout to secure a clear decision victory. The judges scored it 118-110, 118-110, and 119-109.

Denzel Bentley claimed the interim WBO middleweight title with a seventh-round stoppage of Endry Saavedra. Bentley (20-3-1, 17 KOs) utilized consistent pressure and a high volume of punches to gradually dismantle Saavedra (16-2-1, 13 KOs).

Ashton Sylve made a successful UK debut at light welterweight, securing an eight-round unanimous decision over Tony Galaviz. Sylve, now 13-1 with 10 KOs, controlled the action to earn scores of 80-72, 80-72, and 78-74 against Galaviz, who drops to 15-5-2.

Running Order

Ashton Sylve vs Raul Antonio Galaviz

Super lightweight, 8 rounds

Amir Anderson vs Jordan Dujon

Middleweight, 8 rounds

Matty Harris vs Franklin Ignatius

Heavyweight, 8 rounds

Denzel Bentley vs Endry Saavedra

Middleweight, 12 rounds

Viddal Riley vs Mateusz Masternak

Cruiserweight, 12 rounds – European title

Deontay Wilder vs Derek Chisora

Heavyweight, 12 rounds