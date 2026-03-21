“Big news on Tuesday. Confirming why we are the best in the world. So f***en happy right now I’m about to fire up the carne asada!! 😂😂😂,” he said.

Multiple reports have indicated that Golden Boy has either agreed to or is close to finalising a multi-year extension with DAZN, although neither side had formally confirmed the deal as of Saturday.

Golden Boy’s previous agreement with DAZN expired at the end of 2025, but the two sides have continued to work together while negotiations have remained ongoing. Cards featuring Golden Boy fighters have still been carried on the platform during that period.

An extension would keep Golden Boy aligned with DAZN at a time when the platform has added further promotional partners. Top Rank recently confirmed its own multi-year deal with DAZN, joining Matchroom, Queensberry, and other events linked to Riyadh Season on the service.

The continued partnership would also ensure Golden Boy’s active roster remains on a consistent broadcast outlet, with fighters such as Ryan Garcia and Vergil Ortiz Jr. regularly headlining or appearing on DAZN cards in the United States.

That structure would leave Premier Boxing Champions as the only major U.S.-based promotional group operating outside DAZN’s current platform.

Details of the expected Golden Boy extension, including the length of the agreement, financial terms, and scheduling commitments, are likely to be outlined when the announcement is made Tuesday.