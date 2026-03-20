It’ll give fans a chance to compare the 28-year-old Whittaker to those fighters. Ideally, he should be matched against the winner if it’s one that can be negotiated. Promoter Eddie Hearn has labeled Whittaker a “generational talent” and “one of the biggest stars in British boxing.”

If he’s going to live up to the high praise from Hearn, he’s got to start fighting better opposition, starting with the April 18th card. He’s closing in on his 29th birthday, which is quite an advanced age for someone who has yet to fight his first contender.

There will be interest in who he faces next. Matchroom has moved him carefully through his first stretch as a pro, and this return offers another step as he builds toward tougher opposition. The choice of opponent will help indicate how quickly they intend to move him through the division over the next year.

Whittaker remains one of the more visible names in the division outside the top tier. This outing keeps him active and in position, with the expectation that his level of opposition will continue to rise as he progresses.

Given that there’s less than a month for Whittaker to prepare for this event, it’s doubtful that Hearn will choose to match him against anyone who is a threat to beating him or making him look bad, as British journeyman Liam Cameron did in their first fight in October 2024.