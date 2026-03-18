Ramirez–Benavidez PPV Expands To DAZN In Late Distribution Move

DAZN will carry the May 2 Gilberto Ramirez–David Benavidez PPV alongside Prime Video, a late addition that signals ongoing talks with Golden Boy despite their expired deal. The two sides remain on a show-by-show basis while working toward a new agreement, after years of partnership that dates back to 2018.

The event, set for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, had initially been expected to run solely on Prime Video. The move also weakens Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s legal argument that Golden Boy no longer has a DAZN relationship.