Ramirez–Benavidez PPV Expands To DAZN In Late Distribution Move

DAZN will carry the May 2 Gilberto Ramirez–David Benavidez PPV alongside Prime Video, a late addition that signals ongoing talks with Golden Boy despite their expired deal. The two sides remain on a show-by-show basis while working toward a new agreement, after years of partnership that dates back to 2018.
The event, set for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, had initially been expected to run solely on Prime Video. The move also weakens Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s legal argument that Golden Boy no longer has a DAZN relationship.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/18 at 1:14 AM