Conlan confirms retirement after latest defeat

Michael Conlan confirmed his retirement within minutes of leaving the ring in Belfast, making the decision immediately after his split decision loss to Kevin Walsh.
The 34-year-old did not wait for review or reflection. He explained that the fight itself gave him the answer he needed, regardless of how it was scored.
“It wasn’t good enough,” Conlan said. “No matter if it was close or people thought I won, I didn’t win clear enough.”
The result could have gone either way on the cards, but Conlan did not approach it from that perspective. He judged the performance against his own expectations and moved quickly once he felt it fell short.
“For me to be a world champion. That was just a bit too close for comfort,” he said. “It’s time to say goodbye to boxing.”
He added that the outcome of the decision did not affect the call. The threshold had already been set before the fight.
“No matter the circumstances. If it was a robbery, that’s time,” he said. “It’s enough.”
The bout came after a run of defeats to Leigh Wood, Luis Alberto Lopez, and Jordan Gill, and was scheduled over 10 rounds rather than at title level. It had been viewed as an opportunity to return with a win, but instead became the final point in his career.
Conlan said the years spent in training camps also factored into his thinking, particularly the time missed with his family.
“I’ve missed probably 60 to 75% of my kids’ lives with boxing training camps,” he said. “It’s time to go home.”
He leaves the sport without securing a world title, something he acknowledged remains unfinished.
“I’ve achieved an awful lot. Did I reach my goal to be a world champion? No,” he said. “That’s the hardest part.”
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Last Updated on 2026/03/20 at 8:47 PM