The development was first reported by Fights Around The World and later detailed by Lance Pugmire. Neither DAZN nor Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya responded to inquiries, although one official confirmed the deal had been signed, with an announcement still pending.

Golden Boy’s previous agreement with DAZN expired on December 31. The sides continued to work together during negotiations, staging events in California, including shows in Palm Springs and Anaheim, as discussions progressed.

DAZN has recently expanded its boxing schedule through multiple promotional agreements. The platform already works with Matchroom and Queensberry, and earlier this week confirmed a multi-year, non-exclusive deal with Top Rank. Cards from Salita Promotions are also carried on the streaming platform.

Golden Boy’s roster includes Ryan Garcia, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, Arnold Barboza Jr, William Zepeda, and Floyd Schofield Jr. The expected extension keeps those fighters aligned with DAZN programming across upcoming scheduled events.

The agreement could also have an impact on the ongoing arbitration involving Vergil Ortiz Jr and his manager Rick Mirigian. The case is set for a September deadline, following a dispute over a proposed fight with Jaron “Boots” Ennis.

While a bout between Ortiz and Ennis remains a possibility, there has been increasing discussion of Ennis facing WBO/WBA junior middleweight champion Xander Zayas in June in New York.

Golden Boy and DAZN first partnered in 2018, beginning with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s debut on the platform. The relationship has included both pay-per-view events and regular cards, and is expected to continue under the new agreement once officially announced.