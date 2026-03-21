Nina Meinke Dominates Dyana Vargas to Retain IBF Title in Hamburg

Returning after a long layoff following back surgery, Meinke kept Vargas on the end of her punches, stepping in with straight shots and pivoting out before the Dominican could respond. The jab set everything up early, disrupting Vargas’ rhythm and making her rebuild her stance again and again.

By the third round Vargas was bleeding from the nose and struggling to step in clean behind her shots. Meinke began to set her feet more, letting combinations go with authority, mixing straight rights with left hooks while staying balanced.

Vargas showed grit and kept trying to work her way inside, sneaking in the odd shot, but she couldn’t keep it going. Meinke answered right away each time, back behind the jab, keeping her in front of her and dictating how the exchanges played out.

Over twelve rounds, Meinke’s conditioning stood out. She kept a steady pace, continued to throw in combination, and finished strong in the final round to seal wide scores of 120-108 and 119-109 twice.

“It was a hard year,” Meinke said. “I felt in top shape after the back surgery.”

The performance showed a fighter who trusts her base again. She worked behind the jab, set her feet when needed, and kept her offense flowing without overreaching.

Peter Kadiru Outpoints Mauricio Barragan Over Eight

Peter Kadiru (22-1, 13 KOs) defeated Mauricio Nicolas Barragan (20-6, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision over eight rounds in a heavyweight bout on the undercard.

Barragan, stepping up from cruiserweight, came forward from the opening round and looked to force exchanges with wide hooks and heavy right hands. Kadiru stayed disciplined, working from range early and using the jab to the body to take the edge off Barragan’s pressure.

Kadiru did not rush his work. He picked his shots, touched the body consistently, and made Barragan reset after each attempt to close distance. The body work began to slow Barragan’s forward movement and opened space for straight shots upstairs.

From round five, Kadiru increased his workrate. He stepped in with more authority, throwing combinations after establishing the jab. In the sixth round, he dropped Barragan with a clean right hand after setting it up behind straight punches.

In the eighth round, Kadiru produced a second knockdown, catching Barragan as he came in. The Uruguayan rose and saw the final bell, but the fight was settled.

Scores of 79-71 twice and 80-71 reflected Kadiru’s dominence. It was a composed performance built on body shots, and steady combinations, showing a heavyweight who understands how to manage pace and break an opponent down over rounds.