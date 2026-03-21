“A lot of young people haven’t seen boxing before, not even on television, let alone live,” Dana said to Sky Sports.

The comment comes as Zuffa Boxing prepares to increase its output, including a planned run of events in the UK as part of a new broadcast agreement with Sky Sports. White has already indicated the company intends to stage frequent shows, with a long-term goal of building consistent viewing habits similar to the UFC schedule.

Part of that approach involves introducing new audiences to the sport through regular programming rather than occasional major events. White said the aim is to present boxing in a way that encourages repeat viewership while also showcasing competitive matchups.

“It’s a great sport. It’s fun, and when you match make it right, and you have the best fighting the best, boxing is a great sport,” he said.

Zuffa’s early rollout has included a mix of established names and developing fighters, with additional signings expected as the company continues to build its roster. Dana has held meetings with fighters in both the United States and the UK in recent weeks as part of that process.

The emphasis, he said, is on growth through activity and accessibility, with the expectation that consistent scheduling will help reintroduce boxing to a younger audience that has had limited exposure to the sport in recent years.