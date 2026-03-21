Hearn indicated that Zayas is being viewed on a similar level in terms of matchup value. “As good a fight as the Ortiz fight was, Xander Zayas is right up there as well,” he told BoxingScene.

It’s definitely a different type of fight for Ennis than if he were to be fighting the pressure fighter Vergil Jr. Zayas is a boxer who uses movement and frequent tie-ups to neutralize his opponent’s offense. He’s like a bigger version of Karen Chukhadzhian, a fighter Boots fought twice and had problems with in both bouts.

Zayas, who holds the WBA and WBO titles at 154lbs, has emerged as a viable option in part due to Top Rank’s broadcast alignment with DAZN. With both promotional sides now operating on the same platform, the path to making the fight is more direct than it would have been previously.

While no formal plans have been announced, Hearn confirmed that conversations with Zayas’ side are ongoing. He added that there is significant financial interest in the matchup, which could influence how quickly a deal is reached.

The shift toward Zayas follows the breakdown of the Ortiz fight, which had been expected to headline Ennis’ move into the division after his win over Eimantas Stanionis and subsequent bout against Uisma Lima. With Ortiz no longer in position, attention has turned to securing a fight that maintains a similar level of interest.

A decision on Ennis’ next opponent is expected soon, with multiple options still under consideration.