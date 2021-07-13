Ortiz Jr. vs Kavaliauskas on Aug. 14 in Texas, live on DAZN

Vergil Ortiz Jr. To Defend WBO International Welterweight Title against Egidijus Kavaliauskas

﻿Saturday, Aug. 14 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas and Streamed Live on DAZN

Tickets on Sale Friday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m, CDT!

FRISCO, TEXAS (July 13, 2021): Welterweight knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr. (17-0, 17 KOs) will return against Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas (22-1-1, 18 KOs) in a 12-round defense of his WBO International Welterweight Title. The bout will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Undercard information will be announced shortly.

“Vergil Ortiz Jr. is developing the most impressive resume for any boxer his age,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Though the welterweight division is perhaps the most competitive weight class in the sport, Ortiz Jr. has been able to maintain a knockout ratio of 100% in his big tests against Antonio Orozco, Brad Solomon and Maurice Hooker. On August 14, Ortiz Jr. will look better than ever and remind everyone why he is the biggest threat at 147 pounds.”

Since debuting as a professional in 2016, Ortiz Jr. has knocked out every single challenge put in front of him. The native of Grand Prairie, Texas, who has roots in Michoacan, Mexico, has scored stoppage wins against the likes of Antonio “Relentless” Orozco, Brad “King” Solomon and Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker. The 23-year-old contender is anxious to fight for a world title and knows that “Mean Machine” stands in his way.

“I always said I’m here to take on the toughest challenges to prove myself,” said Vergil Ortiz Jr. “Egis is a very game, strong opponent, and a win over him would leave no doubts that I’m ready for a world title fight immediately. It won’t be easy, but that’s the point. The fans are going to enjoy this one.”

Kavaliauskas is a Lithuanian contender who has defeated the likes of David Avanesyan and Juan Carlos “Merengue” Abreu. He has also faced tough tests against “The New” Ray Robinson and Terence “Bud” Crawford, the latter of whom handed the “Mean Machine” his sole defeat. The 32-year-old will return after stopping Mikael Zweski in September 2020.

“Fans been asking for this fight, and we’re going to give it to them,” said Egidijus Kavaliauskas. “So, mark your calendar and have your popcorn ready. A war is coming.”

Ortiz Jr. vs. Kavaliauskas is a 12-round fight for the WBO International Welterweight Title presented by Golden Boy The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Tickets for Ortiz Jr vs. Kavaliauskas will go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m, CDT and are priced at $250, $150, $100, $75, $50 and $35, not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.seatgeek.com.