Could We See David Benavidez Vs. Gilberto Ramirez On Cinco de Mayo?

We all know how it can be ever so risky, dangerous for a fighter to overlook an imminent fight for a potentially bigger one to take place down the road. And WBC light heavyweight champ David Benavidez, who will face former two-time world title challenger Anthony Yarde on Saturday on a stacked card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is adamant he will not make this mistake.

However, Benavidez, 30-0(24) IS looking towards what could prove to be a massive and thrilling fight for Cinco de Mayo weekend. Benavidez is giving Yarde his full respect and attention, but there are talks regarding “The Mexican Monster” moving up to 200-pounds to challenge Mexican warrior, two-belt cruiserweight boss Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, the fight to take place on Mexico’s big celebratory bash.

Is Benavidez Already Halfway Out Of 175?

And all we fans can say is, yes, please to this fight.

Benavidez has spoken before about his desire to move up (perhaps even as far as heavyweight one day), with the 28 year old at the same time making it clear his main objective is to unify the 175-pound titles. Benavidez has spoken of the possibility of moving up, fighting for another world title, and then moving back down.

Ramirez, 48-1(30), who has seen his name linked to that of rival cruiserweight champ Jai Opetaia (this another potentially thrilling war of a fight), would perhaps view Benavidez as a great dance partner, albeit one he would be confident of beating.

Oscar De La Hoya wants Benavidez-Ramirez to happen – in the US, most preferably Vegas – and David Benavidez Senior, speaking with BoxingScene, said talks are currently underway.

Will Yarde Spoil The Party Before Cinco de Mayo Arrives?

“There’s a lot of talk about fighting in Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo against Zurdo Ramirez, but right now we’re focused on the tough fight of Anthony Yarde. We cannot underestimate him,” Benavidez Snr said.

Spoken like a true trainer. Benavidez could have some tough work ahead of him courtesy of Yarde, 27-3(24) and his heavy hands, but Benavidez is the favourite to win the fight, any by quite a margin according to the latest betting odds.

And should he get the win, who wouldn’t be super-excited to see Benavidez and Ramirez rumble, with the fight especially poignant and special if it did indeed take place on Cinco de Mayo! This one would be a war, of that there seems to be no doubt. But who wins: Zurdo or The Mexican Monster?