Joshua Clottey Repeats His Offer, Says He’ll Fight A Rematch With Manny Pacquiao For Free

Back in March of 2010, rock-solid welterweight Joshua Clottey fought superstar Manny Pacquiao, and how the warrior from Accra, Ghana let everyone down, himself included, by failing to let his hands go. It was a bad showing from Clottey and he knew it – and it still bothers him over a decade later. Back in 2019, Clottey offered to fight Pacquiao in a return fight, with him taking no fee at all.

Now, speaking with Citi TV, Clottey has repeated his offer:

“The manager (I had then) did not help us but he should have done. He was getting 33 percent including the pay-per-view and he made almost 1.9 million dollars just for that one fight,” Clottey said. “I told him to take just 25 percent of the fight as well as the pay-per-view and give me eight percent out of your cut. He refused to do it all all these issues were weighing down on my mi d. If I didn’t have all these issues going into the bout I would have been able to wear down Manny Pacquiao. He throws a lot of punches and with my blocking and hitting ability. I would give him problems. If he will give me a fight today I will take it for no money. No money, no pay, absolutely zero I will fight him. It is because I want to restore my name.”

Thete seems to be just about zero chance of this fight happening, despite Clottey’s generous offer. Pacquiao has of course got his big fight with Errol Spence, and who knows if the 42 year old living legend will box again after that. 43 year old Ckottey, 41-5(24) last boxed in September of 2019, when he stopped Azizi Mponda in Akropong. Clottey has had a number of excuses for his poor performance in the Pacquiao fight.

Indeed, Clottey seems to he practically desperate to fight Pacquiao again, so as to be able to redeem himself. But again, though you never know for sure, it seems Pacquiao-Clottey II will not happen – slim and none and all that. Clottey had his big chance in 2010 yet for whatever reason or reasons, he never fully opened up and gave his all in an effort to win the biggest, most high-profile fight of his career (after the fight, when kindly affording this writer a telephone interview, he attributed his dire effort to a stomach bug “a runny tummy,” is how Joshua put it).

Clottey had shown ahead of the Pacquiao failure that he could really fight and maybe this us the real reason he feels so bad about what happened all those years ago. What do you think – does Clottey deserve a chance to put things right so long after the fact, taking no money home if he flops again? And will Pacquiao have any interest at all in a return meeting with “The Grand Master?”