Mature Versions Of Frazer, Kalunga Collide Dec. 19th

If there was to be any animosity between Joshua Frazer and Mponda Kalunga ahead of their Canadian super welterweight title clash on Dec. 19th, it was not visible during their virtual press conference earlier this week.



Both Frazer (13-0, 10 KO) and Kalunga (11-3, 3 KO) shared smiles and well wishes with each other on the media call, hosted by Ryan Frazer’s BoxingTalkUpNorth Podcast, to promote the 154-lb. clash.

Can Friendly Faces Still Deliver A Serious Title Fight?

“I’ve been number two (in Canada) for years, and nobody wanted to fight me,” reflected Frazer, who most recently stopped journeyman Luis Pestana in Colombia back in July. “I knew in my mind, the best fight would be Kalunga — he always shows up to fight, and on December 19th we are going to dance and get this work in.



“I’ve been at his fights since before I was a pro, and I know what he’s about.”

The Particulars



Frazer hails from Brampton, where the flagship event for T-Rock Entertainment — a new group wading into the historically unfavorable waters of pro boxing in Ontario — will be held at Queen’s Manor Event Centre.



Kalunga, meanwhile, is an itinerant 154-pounder who has fought out of Toronto, Whitehorse and Montreal over the years. A tricky veteran, he lost a shutout decision to Patrice Volny — up a weight class — in June.

“These are the fights people are avoiding, but we have to fight each other (and) it’s going to be exciting,” said Kalunga, who in recent years has called out several boxers on social media. “I’ve been waiting for a good opportunity — I want a big Christmas!”

Just Business



Though both have been outspoken in the past, it appears to be strictly professional ahead of their Canadian title fight.

“It’s all business, I’m going to make sure to keep it professional and keep that (expletive) inside the ring,” said Frazer, whose last run-out in Ontario featured a highlight-reel knockout of Petr Brodsky. “I’m not into trash talk anymore, I was disrespecting the game in some ways, but I understand that you gotta build these fights.”

Will Experience Or Momentum Decide This Canadian Showdown?

For his part, Kalunga — a snazzy dresser, speaking in a suit and fedora — is also approaching the fight business-like.



“I’m not going to do (or say) anything to jeopardize this fight,” said the 36-year-old Egyptian-Canadian. “I look forward to the night and thank (Joshua) for taking the fight. Train hard!”

Analysis



Frazer will undoubtedly open as the favourite, with BoxRec pegging Kalunga as more than a 3-to-1 underdog, but both men will envision a career-altering win for themselves. Frazer has rangy power, while Kalunga is an unorthodox mover who has taken four legitimate zeroes in his career.

The reality for Frazer is this: Nobody is signing their prospect to fight a 6-foot-3 southpaw with established power, and he will thus need to climb his own way to the mountaintop of pro boxing.

A fight against Kalunga — the best opponent of his career, by far — is a step in that direction.

For what it’s worth, Kalunga is 3-0 lifetime fighting at or below 154 lbs.

Elsewhere on the Card



Also set to feature on the card are Jamaican heavyweight Ricardo Brown (12-1, 11 KO) and welterweight Taverio Stewart (1-0, 1 KO); Brown looks to rebound from a first-round defeat to Arslanbek Makhmudov in June, while Stewart will be fighting for the first time on Canadian soil.

Boxing News 24/7 is expecting to be on media row with live coverage come fight night.