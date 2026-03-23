Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) went ahead with his March 8 fight against Brandon Glanton despite the sanctioning body making clear the bout would not be approved. The issue came down to the introduction of a Zuffa title being presented alongside the IBF belt, which the organization declined to recognize.

That sequence is important because this was not a late breakdown in talks or a misunderstanding between sides at any stage in the process. The IBF had already rejected the bout under its unification rules and later returned sanctioning fees that had been sent in advance. The lines were clear before fight night, and Opetaia’s team proceeded anyway.

He won the fight by unanimous decision, keeping his Ring championship, but the IBF belt was removed days later, as expected, and without any further reconsideration.

There is also recent history here. Opetaia previously lost the same title in 2023 after taking another non-sanctioned bout against an unranked opponent, only to regain it after agreeing to a rematch that satisfied the IBF’s requirements.

This time, the situation feels different. Opetaia is now tied to Zuffa Boxing and took part in a show where a separate title was positioned as a major prize, something the IBF clearly rejected without hesitation.

He has continued to speak about becoming undisputed at cruiserweight, targeting the remaining belt holders, but that path now runs through organisations he has just stepped outside of entirely.

The IBF title is vacant, and whether Opetaia chooses to return to that structure again is no longer a given.