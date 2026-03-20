Edgar Berlanga’s future could be revealed soon as Zuffa rumors persist

Marc Farrait, Berlanga’s coach, told BoxingScene that news on the super middleweight contender’s direction could come quickly.

“You should be hearing something real soon with Edgar,” Farrait said. “Like in the next week or so. So maybe those [Zuffa] rumors are true.”

The comments arrive as talk continues around manager Keith Connolly, who recently guided Conor Benn’s move away from Matchroom. That change has created distance between Connolly and promoter Eddie Hearn, who has said he will not work with the manager going forward.

Berlanga’s situation has not been confirmed as part of that shift, but the connection has kept the Zuffa possibility in circulation.

Farrait also pointed to Berlanga’s current condition and preparation, noting that he is training regularly and carrying a lower walking weight than in previous camps.

“This is the first time he’s in the gym like that,” Farrait said. “He’s at actually 188 pounds, which is unreal. He usually comes in way over that.”

The 28-year-old Berlanga remains a known name at 168 pounds following his decision loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2024, but he has not returned to the ring since the defeat to Sheeraz.

In a closed league-like system, Berlanga would thrive. His problem is that when he’s matched against world-level competition, he loses and looks overmatched. He’d be good for Zuffa in terms of promoting his fights. If Zuffa is going in the direction of a UFC-style league system, Berlanga has the name recognition to attract fans.

An official update on Berlanga’s promotional direction is expected soon.