Asked about a potential fight with Moton, Hearn said the timing is not right yet.

“I doubt it, to be honest with you, because why would you fight Giorgio Visioli?” Hearn said. “Unless there was a huge amount of money on the table, which there will be more and more money as that fight gets bigger.”

Hearn added that both sides are still in a development phase and suggested the fight could carry greater value if it happens later.

“At the moment, it’s not as big as it could be one day,” he said. “Why would you gamble now in a fight that could be 10 times bigger?”

He also questioned whether Moton’s team would be as willing to take the fight immediately.

“We’ll gamble now because we know we win. But do they really know that they win that fight?” Hearn said.

Hearn said Matchroom would consider the fight if terms were presented, including the possibility of it landing on a larger event.

“If that’s what they want, we’ll wait for the offer,” he said.

Visioli, who holds the English lightweight title, is expected to continue building through domestic and European-level opposition. The 22-year-old has been positioned as a long-term prospect, with his team favoring gradual progression over immediate high-risk matchups at this stage of his career, while increasing his profile and market value steadily.