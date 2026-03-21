Brandun Lee joins Zuffa Boxing, gets fresh lane after stalled run

Lee (30-0, 23 KOs) has been around long enough that the “prospect” label stopped meaning much. The 26-year-old is a nine-year pro who built an unbeaten record, but the level of opposition never followed. He stayed in the same lane, fighting manageable opponents and circling without a real step up.

That pattern became more noticeable after his 2022 decision over Zachary Ochoa ended a long knockout streak. Since then, activity has been limited, and the fights have not moved him closer to contender level. Several recent bouts were scheduled for eight rounds, even after he had already reached the 10-round stage earlier in his run.

Outside the ring, Lee picked up a degree in criminal justice from Cal State San Bernardino in 2025 before returning last June to outpoint Elias Araujo over eight rounds in Newark. The fight came above 140, and his Zuffa debut is expected to take place at welterweight.

The move may suit him. If Zuffa leans into a league-style setup with regular shows and active matchmaking, Lee fits that model. He has the record, the experience, and the name recognition from his earlier run on Showtime. What he has not had is urgency in his matchmaking.

That could change here. Zuffa is building its roster at welterweight and is expected to introduce a title at the weight. Regular activity would force Lee out of the holding pattern that defined the last few years of his career.

He has already done the hard part by staying unbeaten. This move will show whether that record was being preserved or prepared.