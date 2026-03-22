“There’s nothing like a UK football stadium to get you going,” Fury said to Sky Sports.

He has not fought in the UK for several years, and the Tottenham venue offers a scale that few settings in boxing can match. That appears to be the part that changed his direction. The event itself became the reason to go through camp again.

Makhmudov brings size and power, and Fury acknowledged the matchup as competitive. But his focus has stayed on the experience of fighting at home in front of a large crowd rather than the position the fight holds in the division.

The timing also fits a different stage of his career. Fury is no longer holding a title and is coming off two defeats. The return does not immediately move him back toward the top of the heavyweight picture. Instead, it places him in a major venue with a fight built around presence and scale.

The fight gives Fury, 37, that stage again. Whether it leads anywhere beyond that is still unclear, but the reason for coming back is not. He hasn’t looked like the same fighter he once did in his last three contests. Even against a slow, hittable fighter like Makhmudov, Fury could come undone if he performs the way he did against Oleksandr Usyk x 2 and Francis Ngannou.