Fury, who returns in a stadium fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, outlined the similarities between the two heavyweights when discussing the matchup. He pointed to their comparable physical profiles and records, noting that Makhmudov had been a highly ranked contender during his own title run.

“We’re similar age, similar size, similar weight, similar record,” Fury said to Sky Sports. “I was world champion, he was #2 in the rankings when I was WBC champion. He was one of the fights I got offered, actually. So now we’re actually doing it, so here we go.”

That view presents the fight as a balanced pairing on paper. Fury is not dismissing Makhmudov’s credentials outright and acknowledged his opponent’s power and knockout record.

“He’s a tough man, he’s had a couple of losses like myself, and he’s had a lot of knockouts, 20-odd knockouts,” Fury said.

At the same time, Fury’s expectations for the fight point in a different direction. Despite outlining the similarities, he made it clear he does not see the contest as competitive.

“All I can say is Makhmudov’s in some serious bother. He’s in trouble. Makhmudov’s in trouble.”

The contrast between those positions is clear. Fury is building the case for Makhmudov as a legitimate heavyweight with comparable attributes, while speaking about the outcome as if it is already decided.

Fury enters the fight following a period he described as a break from the sport, saying he had been content in retirement before returning for this event. His focus now is on reestablishing himself in the division, with a win over Makhmudov expected to open the door to bigger fights later in the year.

Makhmudov, meanwhile, comes in with a reputation built on power and physicality, making the matchup more difficult than Fury’s closing remarks suggest.