On This Day: Mike Tyson Blows Clean Through Marvis Frazier; Imagine Jake Paul Facing THAT Tyson!

Almost four full decades ago today, July 26th of 1986, an absolute wrecking ball of a destructive force of nature that was masquerading as a boxer scored a truly chilling knockout. Mike Tyson, who had just turned 20, ruined a good fighter in Marvis Frazier, son, of course, of the great “Smokin’ Joe.” The hurricane exploded inside the Civic Canter in Glens Falls, New York, and the damage, the carnage, was over with in a mere 30 seconds.

Tyson, snarling, ferocious, and fast as hell, both of hand and of foot, went right at Frazier, pushing him into a corner. With no possible escape route to try and head for, Frazier tried to use his jab. Tyson used his also and his lethal uppercuts. Two of them landed, the second one sending Frazier into another dimension. Tyson carried on firing out hard, nasty headshots in a veritable blur, with Frazier eventually falling onto his knees, his head lolling around. It was the fastest KO Tyson would ever register as a pro, and it might have been his most gruesome.

Now, here in 2024, Tyson is set to fight again against YouTuber/Influencer Jake Paul. Back in July of ’86, so many people were all over Joe Frazier for having allowed his son into the ring with the then 24-0(22) Tyson. But Marvis, at 16-1(7) was a proven boxer, at both amateur level (wins over Tony Tubbs, David Bey, Tim Witherspoon, James Smith, Mitch Green) and in the pro game (wins over Smith, James Tillis, Jose Ribalta). Paul is not. But the advantage Paul has over Frazier and so many other fine fighters who were run over by Tyson is that he is fighting an old – see ancient – Tyson.

Would Paul have gone anywhere near the 1986 Tyson? Would he hell? And neither would Paul have dared fire any trash-talk at the approaching his-prime Tyson. Had Paul fought the Tyson poor Marvis Frazier did, it’s likely he would have been taken out even quicker, with him perhaps being seriously injured. Nobody messed with the 1980s Mike Tyson, but today, a non-proven boxer who happens to have a huge following on social media is set to make $millions at Tyson’s expense.

How the sport has changed. But – and here’s hoping – maybe Tyson can roll back the years and punch out one last quick, destructive, and, for his fans, wholly satisfying KO when he fights Paul in November! Wouldn’t that be a nice, nostalgic blast from the past KO? The critics who say Tyson has no business fighting again at age 58 say the former heavyweight king will have perhaps a minute or so in which to score the fight-ender before fatigue sets in and Tyson’s lungs begin burning, his arms becoming weak, the zing from his punches gone.

It took Tyson just half a minute to destroy Frazier. Maybe the old Tyson can somehow reach back in time and score one last highlight reel KO on November 15? Again, here’s hoping.