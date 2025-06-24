25 Years Ago Today: When Mike Tyson Caused Chaos In The UK – Tyson Vs. Savarese

Never let it be said that heavyweight great (for a while) Mike Tyson was ever anything like capable of being dull, boring, or anything but Box-Office gold. For good or for bad – and the bad certainly began to outweigh the good as far as Tyson’s fights and performances went in the late 1990s/early 2000s – Tyson was constant can’t-miss entertainment. Tyson provided don’t-blink action.

It was on this day a quarter of a century ago (I know, where does the time go!?) when Tyson, who was 47-3 overall, with him having gone 2-0 with 1 no contest since the infamous “Bite Fight” rematch with Evander Holyfield, fought in Scotland. At age 34, Tyson was fighting purely for the money; although he would never say so at the time.

Having enjoyed himself in the UK in January of that same year, this when “Iron Mike” wiped out Julius Francis, the former heavyweight king returned in June. Facing the capable Lou Savarese, Tyson might have felt he would be given a sterner test. As it turned out, big Lou failed to last as long as big Julius managed.

The fight took place in Glasgow, and Tyson was again greeted enthusiastically by the fans. Savarese, who was also 34 years of age, had a good record at 39-3(32), and the Texan had been in with the likes of George Foreman, Buster Mathis Jr, and former Tyson upsetter Buster Douglas.

The fight, such as it was, was over in a flash, a blur.

With precious few seconds gone, Tyson decked Savarese with a left to the head. Lou got back up but Tyson was on him like the proverbial cheap suit. Third man John Coyle had already seen enough and he tried to dive in to stop the fight. But Tyson, who was in a rage, the red mist clouding anything approaching logical thought or the ability to show sportsmanship, continued to hurl bombs at his wounded foe. Coyle himself ate a shot during Tyson’s blizzard, and down the referee went.

Eventually, Tyson’s corner piled into the ring and the fight was over with. Tyson had won in just :38-seconds.

What came after the fight proved to be equally memorable, if not more so. Tyson went into full-on crazy mode as he spoke with Showtime’s Jim Gray, this as a massive fight with British hero Lennox Lewis was on the horizon.

“I was gonna rip his heart out. I’m the best ever. I’m the most brutal and vicious, the most ruthless champion there has ever been,” Tyson bellowed into the microphone. “No one can stop me. Lennox is a conqueror? No! He’s no Alexander! I’m Alexander! I’m the best ever. I’m Sonny Liston. I’m Jack Dempsey. There’s never been anyone like me. I’m from their cloth. There is no one who can match me. My style is impetuous, my defense in impregnable, and I’m just ferocious. I want your heart. I want to eat his children. Praise be to Allah.”

Tyson’s post-fight interview/speech lasted longer than the fight. Tyson would of course face yet more criticism after his win over Savarese, but on the horror show went, with Tyson facing Lewis, this in a monster of a promotion, in June of 2022; this after Tyson has caused even more mayhem in fights with Andrew Golota and Brian Nielsen.

For real, Mike Tyson was car crash, you-could-not-take-your-eyes-off-him material as he fought the final 11 fights of his career (or actually 12, as Tyson came back in 2024, to fight Jake Paul).

Tyson really was one of a kind.