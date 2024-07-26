Eddie Hearn Predicts Knockout Victory for Madrimov in Crawford Fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn predicts a knockout victory for WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov in his title defense against Terence Crawford eight days from now, on August 3rd, at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles and live on DAZN PPV.

Madrimov’s Path to Superstardom

Hearn feels that this is the fight that will launch Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) to become a “superstar” after he defeats Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) in his stepping-stone fight live on DAZN.

‘He’s ready to knock out Terence Crawford in Los Angeles. This is the fight that turns Israil Madrimov into a superstar,” promoter Eddie Hearn on X.

It’ll be a big shock to the boxing world if Madrimov, 29, defeats Crawford because many fans view him as unbeatable. They believe he’s capable of moving up to super middleweight to defeat Canelo Alvarez in early 2025.

Can Crawford Overcome Madrimov’s Power?

Madrimov has the power and style to give Crawford problems, but he doesn’t put his punches together in combination form the way he needs to for him to beat the Nebraska native. Throwing potshots against Crawford won’t work.

It would if Madrimov possessed one-punch power like one of the KO artists in the past, like Julian Jackson, but he’s not that kind of a puncher. If he could punch like that, it wouldn’t matter that he couldn’t throw combinations against Crawford; he’d eventually get him.

The way Canelo struggled in his last fight against a very average-looking Jaime Munguia makes it seem as if there’s a good chance Crawford will beat him. First, he must beat Madrimov on August 3rd, which will be a good test to see if Crawford can move up to 168 for the Canelo test.

Crawford’s Future Plans: Canelo and Beyond

If Crawford beats Madrimov and Canelo, His Excellency Turki Alalshikh must devise another hurdle for him. Can Crawford move up to 175 and fight the likes of Artur Beterbiev, Dmitry Bivol, and David Benavidez? That would be the next plan. It would be pointless for Crawford to return to 154 if he’s victorious against Canelo.

“Of course, they have plans and they’re thinking ahead of what’s going to happen next. I have plans too. My plans are to get the victory on August 3rd,” said Madrimov to Fighthype, discussing his thoughts on Crawford.

It bothers Madrimov that Crawford is looking past him toward a fight against Canelo, but at least it lets him know he feels confident about winning. It’s up to Madrimov to show the 36-year-old Crawford that he’s overlooked him.

Madrimov’s Focus on the Present

“I’m concentrating on this fight against Terence Crawford. I don’t think about anything else. I’m there to win the fight, and after the fight, we can talk about everything else,” said Madrimov.

“His helping out Terence Crawford may help him, but maybe not. We’ll see in the ring,” said Madrimov about Andre Ward assisting Crawford with sparring. “If it’s something that motivates him and helps him, good for him. Bivol is helping me prepare for the fight.”

Crawford’s sparring with 40-year-old Andre Ward isn’t a big deal because his style is nothing like Madrimov’s, and he didn’t look in great shape in the clips of them working out.

“We chose our path. His path was in professional boxing, and my path was in amateur boxing,” said Madrimov, explaining why he only has 11 fights as a pro compared to Crawford’s 40. “So, I went on to win multiple world titles as an amateur.

Madrimov likely has better experience from his many years in the amateurs than Crawford has as a pro. Madrimov fought many high-level fighters in the amateurs, while Crawford’s resume as a pro has a lot of filler against marginal fighters, both late in his career and early.

“Once we got into the pros, we went the hard way. We chose the hard path, with all ten fights being tough fights. Six of them were title eliminators, and all of them were tough. So, stiff competition. Yes, he’s more known, but that’s my opportunity,” said Madrimov about his path.