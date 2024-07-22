Oleksandr Usyk Vs. Conor McGregor In Bare Knuckle.......Really?

What should we make of heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk’s co-trainers talk of his charge possibly taking a bare-knuckle fight after his return fight with Tyson Fury? Sergey Lapin put it out there that Usyk is interested in taking a fight with Conor McGregor once he has dealt with Fury a second time (and Lapin says Usyk will stop Fury this time, with Usyk also retiring Fury from the sport).

All goals achieved – undisputed, four-belt ruler at cruiserweight, the same at heavyweight, all worthy challengers beat – Usyk would then need a fresh challenge, and maybe a bare-knuckle adventure will prove to be it.

“First, Oleksandr Usyk has to retire Tyson Fury, but our team is ready to make something great together with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Let’s talk,” Lapin wrote on social media.

McGregor, who is a major investor in BKFC, shot back:

“Usyk in bare knuckle!”

So, could this fight happen? Should it happen? Do YOU want to see Usyk fight McGregor, or anyone else, in a bare-knuckle showdown? Lapin outlined some other possible options for Usyk after the Fury rematch that is set for December 21.

“He’s proven he’s the best of his generation, and once he’s retired Tyson Fury, he will consider his options,” Lapin said of Usyk. “Maybe that’s dropping down in weight again, or maybe there’s a wildcard option on the table for him, be it in the boxing ring, the MMA cage, or even Conor McGregor’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.”

Again, “let’s talk,” Lapin has offered to McGregor. We will have to wait and see whether any talks get started, much less develop into anything. But in today’s world, nothing much shocks or surprises a fight fan in terms of crazy, unlikely matchups being made.

Also, does Usyk repeat his win over Fury, or can Fury improve on his showing of May 18th and get his revenge in Saudi Arabia?