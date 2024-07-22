R.I.P Richie Sandoval – The Former WBA Bantamweight Champ Passes At Age 63

In sad news, it has been reported – by Bruce Trampler – that former WBA bantamweight champ Richie Sandoval has passed away at the age of 63. Trampler writes:

“Boxing and the Top Rank family lost one of our own last night with the passing of former WBA bantamweight champ Richie Sandoval.”

Sandoval, who ruled as WBA 118-pound champ from April of 1984 to March of 1986, made two title retentions. Sandoval, born in Pomona, California, in October of 1960, won the world title via a stunning 15th-round stoppage win over Jeff Chandler. Sandoval dominated and stopped Chandler, who never fought again after the defeat.

Richie would be forced to retire himself after his near-fatal stoppage loss to Gaby Canizales. Having had to lose around 12 pounds to make weight, Sandoval was badly weakened, and he was dropped multiple times before being stopped in round seven.

Sandoval lapsed into unconsciousness shortly after the fight, and he stopped breathing for a reported three minutes. It really is a miracle Richie did not die on the evening of March 10, 1986, with the doctors instead managing to save his life with brain surgery. His ring career is now over, and Sandoval exited with a 29-1(17) record.

A fine boxer who was also a successful amateur, Sandoval made the 1980 Olympic team, but President Jimmy Carter chose to have the USA boycott the Olympics that year, thus forever ruining Sandoval’s chances of bringing home a gold medal.

Going pro in November of 1980, Sandoval worked his way up the world rankings, getting to 22-0 before challenging Chandler for the WBA belt in Atlantic City. Two defenses followed before Sandoval boxed four non-title fights, with him winning all four bouts on points, including here a win over Frankie Duarte. Then, ordered by the WBA to defend the belt or else be stripped, Sandoval pushed his body far too hard to make weight for the Canizales fight.

Sandoval may have been on his way to greatness had his weight ordeal and subsequent brush with death not happened. Liked and admired by all, Richie will be missed. Our condolences go out to Richie’s family and friends at this time.