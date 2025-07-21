“Dubois Quit” Narrative Challenged: Was Daniel Demoralized by Usyk’s Heart-Breaking Tactics at Wembley?

Gareth A. Davies doesn’t believe that Daniel Dubois quit in the fifth round in his knockout loss to Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night at Wembley Stadium in London. Many fans believe Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) gave up after the second knockdown.

Daniel Dubois: Was He Demoralized?

Dubois seemed spaced out in the fifth round, nd that may have played a part in the outcome. Fans would prefer to have him go out on his shield.

“No, I don’t think he quit. He was demoralized and broken down, is how Dave Allen, describes it. Usyk breaks your heart, and that’s what happened. He broke his heart last night,” said Gareth A. Davies to BoxNation when asked if Daniel Dubois quit against Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night.

Well, it sure looked like Dubois quit because when he sat up after the second knockdown, he looked out at the crowd. He could have gotten up rather than looking around. The referee was giving him a count at that time, and he should have kept his focus on him so he could beat the count..

“Listen, he [Usyk] hit him very hard in that round. I think he was demoralized by the things that Usyk was doing to him, but I’m not going to call him a quitter because I don’t believe he is a quitter,” said Gareth.

Oleksandr did hit Dubois hard on the two times he dropped him in round seven, but the shots weren’t extraordinary. He should have been able to take these punches to continue, but he didn’t want to.

“It’s a description of Dave Allen of what happens when you’re up against Usyk. He makes you feel stupid. He frustrates you and breaks your heart. I’m not calling him a quitter because he’ll be back. No question about it. It’s all about the matchmaking.

“We are looking at a generational great and an all-time great that they’re up against. We didn’t know in the 2012 London Olympics that Oleksandr Usyk was going to go on and be an all-time great,” said Gareth.

We don’t know how good Usyk is because his best wins have come against Anthony Joshua x 2, Tyson Fury x 2, and Daniel Dubois x 2. Those are three flawed fighters. Joshua and Fury were both old when they fought Usyk. Dubois lacked the ring IQ to have a chance against Oleksandr.