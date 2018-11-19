Nigel Benn Vs. Chris Eubank III?

British middleweight/ super-middleweight rivals Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank did have unfinished business back in the 1990s, in as much as they never did have that third, deciding fight. Eubank stopped Benn in a titanic battle in 1990, while Benn boxed Eubank to a 1993 draw, with most people feeling “The Dark Destroyer” was robbed of a revenge win. A third fight was widely expected, yet it didn’t happen. But it still might.





As incredible as it may seem, Benn and Eubank and reportedly “in talks” over a third fight – to take place a quarter of a century after the two British icons last locked horns. A news story is circulating, originating from UK tabloid The Sun, that says the third fight could be announced as soon as this week.

“This fight has been in the making for three-and-a-half years, on and off, on and off,” a member of Benn’s team said. “Nigel is travelling to Spain this week to do a Q and A and he will be making a big announcement.”

Eubank is 52 and Benn is a couple of years the older man at age 54, and both former champions must prove to The British Boxing Board of Control that they are fit and healthy enough to be able to box again. It seems though, that if this test is passed, the two WILL fight again. What to make of this? There will be much ridicule if the fight does go ahead, yet there will also be an undeniable curiosity factor involved. Fans will watch it, perhaps many fans. It wouldn’t be anything like as big a deal as it was back in 1993, when a staggering 17 million fans tuned in to watch the fight (on free TV, not Pay-Per-View), but a third fight between the two men who captivated an entire nation would likely pull in decent numbers.

There is no word yet on what weight the fight would take place at, or where, or when, or over how many rounds, and money aside, the motivation for Benn and Eubank to want to fight again is something of a mystery. Both men have sons who fight, so who knows, maybe the two former champs miss the limelight, at least a little. If this fight does go ahead it will be more proof that basically anything can happen in the sport of boxing these days.

Benn last fought in 1996, when he was stopped by Steve Collins. Eubank last boxed in 1998, when he was stopped, up at cruiserweight, by Carl Thompson. Who knows how much, if anything, either great has left to offer after having such a long and at times punishing career.

Benn is 42-5-1(35). Eubank is currently 45-5-2(23).