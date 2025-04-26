Chris Eubank Arrives At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Reunites With His Son!

After all the drama in the lead-up to tonight’s big “Next Gen” grudge-match between Chris Eubank Junior and Conor Benn, Chris Eubank Senior has just surprised absolutely everyone by arriving at the sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. As the cameras rolled, a beaming Eubank Senior climbed out of his chauffeured car and reunited with his son, the two embracing and smiling for pictures.

(Credit: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing)

It was a genuine feel-good moment, and the huge crowd cheered in unison as footage of the moment was beamed across the big screens in the arena. After all the words both Senior and Junior said in the run-up to tonight’s fight – with former world champ Eubank Senior going as far as to call for the fight to be called off, this and for his son’s boxing licence to be revoked – it’s great indeed that the two men have come back together, this just in the nick of time.

Eubank Senior, dapperly attired as always, is now in his son’s dressing room, no doubt sharing with him some words of wisdom ahead of the fight that is now around 90 minutes away. Eubank Senior may or may not work his son’s corner tonight, but he is here, he is supporting his son, and everyone is extremely happy about it.

Just this week, Nigel Benn said he wished his former ring rival were here for the fight, to be with his son as he is with his. Now, Benn and all the Chris Eubank fans and supporters have their wish.

But who wins the fight when it gets underway at around 10 to 10.30 PM – Eubank Junior or Benn?