Netflix Nightmare: Canelo-Crawford Undercard Gets Savaged by Fans as “Garbage”

Turki Alalshikh revealed what he refers to as the “hungry challengers” on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercard on September 13th on Netflix at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Fans are calling the undercard “Garbage” and “underwhelming” among other things. They want Turki to start over with an entirely different supporting cast because the rabble that he’s assembled isn’t worth the price of a subscription on Netflix.

The “Garbage” Canelo-Crawford Lineup

Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez

Mohammed Alakel vs. John Ornelas

Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr.

People like super middleweight contender Mbilli, but they’re unfamiliar with his opponent, Lester Martinez. He’s not well enough known to lure fans to want to pay the $7.99 subscription price to see the Canelo-Crawford event on Netflix.

Fans Demand a New Undercard

What the card needs is for all of these fighters to be swept out and replaced with some good fights. Bring back Shakur Stevenson and match him against a killer like Andy Cruz or Abdullah Mason. That would be a decent chief support fight.

Fans are less forgiving of watching “hungry” fighters that lack talent, and will never capture world titles during their careers. Alalashikh is assuming that people want to see the Canelo vs. Crawford fight badly enough in the main event to overlook an abysmal undercard that is assembled with it.

This money grab fight isn’t big enough on its own because it’s not one that people were interested in seeing in high numbers. Turki has been heavily promoting the Canelo vs. Crawford fight, but no one was asking for it. As such, Turki needed an outstanding undercard to make people want to subscribe to Netflix, even for one month.